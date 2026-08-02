Help Fatima Alami with Debt & Rent

Hello everyone,





I am Fatima Alami from Morocco. I am a mother doing everything I can to protect my home and my family.





Right now I am going through very hard times. I have accumulated debts of 100,000 MAD, and on top of that I have rent and daily living expenses. I have reached a point where I can no longer manage alone and I am worried about my children.





My goal is to raise 30,000 MAD to:

1. Pay part of the debt and get rid of the pressure

2. Pay the rent and keep our home

3. Cover the basic needs for my family





Any donation, even small, will make a huge difference for me and will help me get back on my feet. I will never forget anyone who helps me.





Please keep me in your prayers. May God reward you all.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart ❤️