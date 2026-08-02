Help Father John Receive Life-Saving Surgery

Fr. John Slavin of St. Gabriel's Anglican Church in Springdale, Arkansas is facing the fight for his life as he seeks care at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio for Crohn's Disease and complications that have accompanied his condition. Unable to receive the surgery he needs in Arkansas he was blessed with acceptance by the Cleveland Clinic and his surgery is scheduled for mid August 2026. He will remain in Ohio for several weeks. His wife, Pam, and their three children have joined him out of state to support and care for him. Living away from home in addition to the financial uncertainty of insurance and the high , $75,000 cost of his surgery the Slavin family is eternally grateful for your prayers and financial donations. Thank you !