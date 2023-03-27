Help my family get new car

I Never Thought I’d Have to Ask for Help Like This

I’ve always tried my best to handle things on my own and keep pushing forward, even when life gets difficult. Right now, I’m putting my pride aside and asking for some help because having a reliable car isn’t just about transportation for me—it’s about being able to keep moving toward the life I’m working hard to build.

I’m currently working, going to school, taking care of my responsibilities, and trying to create a better future for myself and my family. I have goals I’m determined to accomplish, including finishing my education, building a career, and becoming more financially stable. My car plays a big part in all of that because I need reliable transportation to get to work, school, handle everyday responsibilities, and continue chasing those goals.

The problem is, my current car is getting older and having more issues. I honestly don’t think it’s going to last much longer. I’m worried that if it breaks down unexpectedly, it could set me back financially and make it much harder to keep up with everything I’m working toward.

That’s why I’m asking for help getting another reliable vehicle before I’m forced into an emergency situation. This isn’t about getting a fancy car or something I don’t need. I just want something dependable that can get me from point A to point B and allow me to keep working, going to school, taking care of my family, and building toward my future.

Asking for help isn’t easy for me, but I know sometimes you have to let people in. If you’re able to donate, any amount would mean more to me than I can explain. If you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser with someone else would still help tremendously.

Thank you for taking the time to read this, support me, and believe in what I’m working toward. Every donation and every share brings me one step closer to getting reliable transportation and staying on the path toward my goals. ❤️

I’m not asking for someone to build my future for me. I’m just asking for a little help keeping me moving toward it.



