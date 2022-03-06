HELP! Exploratory Surgery for my cat Coach.

My name is Jaime McKinney, and I have a cat named Coach that is 10yrs old. Yesterday I found out that it is highly probable to have a blockage in his small intestines and we need to remove this. He hasn't eaten or drank in 5 days as of today. My only option is this surgery and I don't have enough $ for it. He is my best friend and the sweetest boy who stays by my side all the time. Comforts me when I am sad. I am begging for help to get him well again and back to his silly self. I appreciate anyone who donates more than you could possibly know. I am so worried and I really need your help. You will be helping me save his life. Any help I receive I will pay it forward. God bless! I thank you so kindly!!