Help Evangelina Bring Anton Home

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My name is Evangelina. I am alone in South Florida caring for our young U.S.-citizen daughter while my husband, Anton, is held in immigration detention at Krome near Miami.

I have Stage 4 chronic kidney disease (N18.4), biopsy-confirmed IgA nephropathy, and hypertensive nephrosclerosis. I suffer from severe pain and high blood pressure and cannot work. My doctor warns that interruption of care could seriously worsen my health.

Our daughter was born weighing only 2 pounds. She needs stable housing, nutritious food, and both parents. Before his detention, Anton was our family’s only source of earned income. He worked as a Florida real estate agent, Notary Public, and security officer. He is a loving father and devoted husband.

We have no relatives or close friends in the United States who can help us. An immigration attorney estimated representation at approximately $6,500, but I cannot afford the retainer. If Anton is approved for release, a separate immigration bond may also be required.

Funds raised will help cover legal representation, any required immigration bond, rent of $2,300 per month, a car payment of $1,362 per month, food, utilities, transportation to medical appointments, and essential family expenses.

Please donate or share our story. Every act of kindness gives our daughter and our family hope.



























