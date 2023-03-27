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Help Eureka Recover From Gun Violence

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$20 USD

Fundraiser created byEureka Phyfiher

Help Eureka Recover From Gun Violence


My Name Is Eureka, I Am Long Time Resident Of Chicago . I Am 27 And HardWorking .. Unfortunately Due To The Violence In My City I Am A Victim Of Gun Violence I Was Shot In My Leg By A Unknown Offender On The Public Transportation . Thanking God Everyday That I Am Blessed To Be Here To Walk And Understand That God Doesn’t Let You Fight Battles Alone He Will Always Hold Your Hand Through The Unfortunate. During Healing I Am Behind On Bills And Food From Rent To Medical With No Help Or Inspiration Besides Not Giving Up . I Can Not Work After Surgery Till I Am Healed Sadly . I Have No Medical . I Have No Savings . I Have No Funds For Food Or Medicine. And This Is My Last Resort For Help . Anything Could Help Me At This Overwhelmed Time In Life . I Appreciate Anything And Everybody Who Is Willing To Help Me Keep My House . & To Help Me Properly Pay For Recovery . I Am A Victim And Like Any One In The World I Didn’t Expect To Become One . Thankful Always . Hungry , Hurt In Pain But Truly Blessed And Focus On Recovery

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