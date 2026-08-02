Help Erica and Her Son Through Recovery

My name is Erica, and I'm reaching out during one of the hardest seasons of our lives. Recently, I was involved in a serious car accident after another driver hit me. My vehicle was a total loss, and the injuries I suffered were so severe that I had to learn how to walk again. I also tore a ligament in my knee and recently underwent surgery.





This recovery has been physically painful, emotionally draining, and financially overwhelming for our little family. As a mother, not being able to work and provide the way I normally do has been incredibly difficult. I'm unable to work right now, and the medical bills and everyday expenses keep adding up.





Your donations will help cover our basic needs while I focus on recovery and caring for my son. Any support means so much to us during this time. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping my family in your thoughts would mean everything. Thank you for standing with us.