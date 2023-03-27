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Help Eric Save His Home After Unfair Job & Benefit

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEric Black

Help Eric Save His Home After Unfair Job & Benefit

Dear Friends, Neighbors, and Kind Souls,

My name is Eric B., and I am reaching out to you today in a moment of desperate need. For the past eight years, my house has been my sanctuary. I fought through the hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep my home, just like millions of other Americans. But today, due to a series of devastating setbacks, I am on the verge of losing everything.

Recently, I lost my job due to sudden company budget cuts. To make matters worse, an administrative error with my unemployment portal—where wrong credentials were sent to me, preventing me from completing required assessments—resulted in a complete denial of my benefits. Despite their mistake, the system failed to take responsibility, cutting off six months of crucial financial assistance and plunging me into an active crisis.

Unlike during the pandemic, state safety-net programs like Save the Dream Ohio no longer have available funding, and most current assistance programs require children in the household to qualify. The closest thing I had to a child was my beloved toy poodle, Powder, who was by my side since I first moved into this home eight years ago. Powder recently passed away, and dealing with that loss alongside the threat of homelessness has created a burden of grief and depression that feels almost unbearable.

Here is where things stand right now:

  1. Mortgage: I am currently 4 months behind on my mortgage. I am on a temporary forbearance agreement, but it expires at the end of October 2026. If I cannot pay the back balance, I face immediate foreclosure.
  2. Utilities: I have active disconnection notices for my gas, water, and sewer services.

My primary goal with this fundraiser is to raise enough to clear the 4 months of back mortgage payments before my forbearance ends, with any remaining funds going directly toward paying off the utility disconnect notices to keep my power and water running.

I am actively working to get back on my feet, but right now I need a lifeline. A donation of any amount—no matter how small—will go directly toward keeping a roof over my head and keeping the lights on. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your network would mean the world to me.

I am deeply grateful to anyone willing to extend a helping hand during the hardest chapter of my life. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, generosity, and prayers.

May God Bless you all for your help and understanding.

Warmly,

Eric B.

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