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Help equip me to go to the Nations

Goal$30,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byDanelle Warkentine

Help equip me to go to the Nations

When people see a ministry campaign they often think of the crowds that gather and the people at the alter responding to Jesus.


They see the people preaching and serving on the stages and in the crowd but they rarely see the hidden prayers and the training that goes on for sometimes years beforehand.


I never expected my life to be turned in this direction.


I have experienced a life that would not point to ministry if you were just looking at the experiences that I have endured. You might even look at my life and in the natural think “how can God use her?”

But as I study the Word those are exactly the people that God uses over and over again.


He used Moses who said he couldn’t speak to set Isreal free from captivity.


He used the women at the well to reveal He was the Messiah and save her whole city.


He used Mary to display intimacy and reveal what the better thing was.

He can use you and me.


I have been attending Christ for all nations School of Ministry for the past year and am now heading into my 2nd year of training. My desire is to see people set free through a deep intimate relationship with Christ through Worship and Revival.


I believe freedom and revival come by seeking the Lord, seeing Him rightly, knowing Him and knowing who you are because of what He has done!

Yet, behind every person are practical tools that make it possible for this message to be heard.


Today I am looking for partners to help provide resources that will go toward expenses such as tuition, flights and living expenses while in both Frankfurt and Orlando which will include housing and transportation, books and all other expenses that incur back in Canada while I am away! It doesn’t sound glamorous, but it is the foundation required and that rarely looks pretty while being built.

This is where you come in.


I am currently seeking ministry partners that desire to see the Good News spread to all Nations and see others set free! I am asking that you would prayerfully consider what you can give to help complete this training as I step forward in obedience.


What does this look like practically?


Maybe you would like to give a one-time gift towards the needs I have listed?

Maybe you would like to commit to a monthly partnership?


These resources will help continue my training to reach communities across the world with the life changing message of Jesus Christ.


Whatever you decide to give, I want to thank you for standing with me.

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