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Help Emily Through This Difficult Time

Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLindsey Lundy

Help Emily Through This Difficult Time

Let’s Rally Around Emily ❤️


There are some people who spend their lives showing up for everyone else — and Emily is one of those incredible women.


She has always gone above and beyond for the people she loves, offering her time, her heart, and her support whenever someone needed it. Now, Emily is the one who needs us.


Emily is currently going through a difficult separation while raising her children as a single mom. On top of everything she is already carrying, her car is out of commission, making an already challenging season even harder. She is doing everything she can to regain her footing, rebuild her life, and most importantly, find some peace for herself and her family.


Right now, the bills are piling up. Groceries, household expenses, transportation, and everyday necessities have become overwhelming.


This fundraiser is about more than paying bills. It’s about giving Emily a little breathing room. It’s about taking some weight off her shoulders. It’s about reminding her that she doesn't have to face this season alone.


If you know Emily, you know how much love she has poured into others. Now it’s our turn to pour some of that love back into her.


❤️ If you’re able to donate, every single dollar will help.


❤️ If you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser can make an incredible difference.


❤️ And if you know Emily, take a moment to remind her just how loved, valued, and supported she truly is.


Let’s come together for this amazing woman and her family. Let’s ease some of her burdens, help her get back on her feet, and give her the chance to focus on what matters most — rebuilding a peaceful, stable, beautiful life for herself and her children.


Emily has spent so much of her life showing up for others. Now, let’s show up for Emily. ❤️


Let’s surround this family with the love, kindness, and support they deserve. Every act of generosity matters. Every share matters. Every bit of love matters.


Let’s give back to a woman who has always given so much.

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