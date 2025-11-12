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Help Eman Care for Her Elderly Parents in Gaza

Goal₪40,000 ILS
Raised₪0 ILS

Fundraiser created byIman Ahmad

Help Eman Care for Her Elderly Parents in Gaza

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A fundraiser organized by Rola in Germany

My name is Rola, and I live in Germany. I am a friend of Eman, a Palestinian woman living in Gaza.

I am organizing this fundraiser to support Eman and her elderly parents with their essential medical, housing, food, and daily living needs.

Eman is caring for her elderly parents

Eman has no stable income or employment and is the main person responsible for caring for her parents.

Her father is 68 years old. He has diabetes and high blood pressure, and because of his age and health, he cannot walk for long periods and needs assistance with his daily needs.

Her mother is 65 years old. She has a heart condition and high blood pressure and needs regular medication and medical care.

After Eman’s brothers were killed, she became the only surviving child caring for her parents. Her parents have lost their sons, and they now depend heavily on their daughter.

They lost their home

Eman and her parents also lost their home and experienced displacement.

They have lived through extremely difficult circumstances and lost the stability they once had. Along with losing their home, their family has endured the devastating loss of Eman’s brothers.

Today, Eman is trying to care for her parents while facing the additional burden of having no stable income.

Why we are raising 40,000 ILS

Our goal is to raise 40,000 Israeli shekels (ILS) to help Eman and her parents meet their essential needs.

The funds will be used for:

  1. Medication and medical care for Eman’s father
  2. Medication and medical care for her mother
  3. Rent and housing expenses
  4. Food and basic household necessities
  5. Transportation for essential needs and medical care
  6. Other necessary daily living expenses

This fundraiser is solely for personal humanitarian and family needs. No funds will be used for weapons, military equipment, armed groups, or any activity related to an armed conflict.

How the money will reach Eman

I, Rola, am organizing this fundraiser from Germany.

The funds will be received by me in Germany and transferred to Eman in Gaza through [actual transfer method].

The money will be used exclusively for Eman and her parents’ essential needs described above.

I am prepared to provide any additional information or documentation required to verify my identity, my relationship with Eman, the beneficiaries, and the intended use of the funds.

Why we are asking for your help

Eman is doing everything she can to care for her parents, but she cannot carry this responsibility alone.

She is not asking for luxury. She is asking for help providing her elderly parents with medicine, healthcare, food, housing, and basic necessities.

Her parents have already lost their home and their sons. Now their daughter is trying to make sure they have the care they need.

A donation can help pay for medication, contribute toward rent, provide food, or cover another essential expense.

And if you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser can still make a difference by helping us reach someone who can.

Our goal: 40,000 ILS

For Eman and her parents, this is more than a number.

It means medicine, food, housing, medical care, and basic stability during an extremely difficult time.

Every contribution, no matter its size, can help.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, or on social media.

Thank you for taking the time to read Eman’s story.

Thank you for every donation, every share, and every person who chooses to stand beside Eman and her parents.

Rola

Eman’s friend

Germany

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