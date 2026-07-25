Help Eliza Continue Her Journey with Brolga Dance

Every child deserves the opportunity to follow their dreams, build confidence and feel like they belong.

Eliza has found all of that through Brolga Dance Academy.

Dance has become so much more than just learning choreography. It has given Eliza confidence, friendships and a place where she can proudly connect with Aboriginal culture through movement, storytelling and community.

We are reaching out to our family, friends and wider community to ask for a little help in making it possible for Eliza to continue this journey.

Every donation, no matter how big or small, will go directly towards helping cover the costs of her participation at Brolga Dance Academy this year.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family and friends would mean just as much.

Thank you for believing in Eliza and for helping her continue doing something she truly loves.

Your kindness, encouragement and support mean more than words can express.

With gratitude,