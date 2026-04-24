Help Eddwen Get to His Mom in Arkansas

I'm raising funds to help Eddwen (aka Yuri) get down to Arkansas to be with his family (mother & 2 sisters) during a difficult time.





Eddwen is facing various challenges and doesn't have a good support system in Massachusetts. It's difficult for him right now to pay all his bills and care for his two cats, one of which he took charge of after it was abandoned. His mother is recovering from serious spinal surgery. She was his sole caregiver throughout his life.





The funds will go toward a Greyhound bus ticket, food, and incidentals for the trip. Friends have offered to watch his cats while he's away, so he can focus on being there for his mother and his family.





Your support would mean so much to Eddwen right now.