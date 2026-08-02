Help During Medical Retirement Transition

I'm an Army retiree who recently resigned from my civilian position due to serious health conditions. My health journey began with a heart attack in 2018, when I received four stents. Over the years, my health continued to decline, and in 2023, I needed another stent. Despite these challenges, I continued to push myself hard to maintain a level of fitness and stay active. Looking back now, I believe that may have been one of the best decisions I could have made.





Unfortunately, my health has now reached a point where I can no longer continue working. Because I had to resign from my position, I have also lost one of my health insurance coverages, creating an additional financial burden. After more than 40 years of combined military and civilian service, this has been a difficult and unexpected transition.





I am currently pursuing medical retirement, but that process will take time. Until then, I am asking for temporary financial assistance to help with everyday living expenses.