Help Dr. Anna Maria through this difficult season.

Help Dr. Anna Maria Through an Unexpected Season of Transition





For 40 years, Dr. Anna Maria Martusciello of Higher Health Chiropractic has devoted her life to helping others.





As a chiropractor, Anna Maria has spent four decades caring for her patients and trying to improve their health and quality of life.





But those of us who know Anna Maria know that her generosity has never stopped at the office door. She has quietly helped people who could not afford care, given away food and household necessities, shared books and resources she believed could encourage or strengthen someone, and given freely of what she had whenever she saw someone in need.





Her Christian faith has always been at the center of her life. Her love for God, her commitment to health, her patients, her friends, and her beloved German shepherds have shaped the way she has lived.





Now, after 40 years of caring for others, she is the one who needs some help.





Anna Maria is closing Higher Health Chiropractic and facing a very uncertain financial transition. She is working to sell the remaining equipment and furnishings from her office while dealing with the expenses and challenges that come with closing a practice she spent decades building.





Then, in the midst of all of this, another unexpected hardship occurred.





Anna Maria was involved in a car accident, and her vehicle was totaled. Although the other driver does have insurance, the accident has left Anna Maria without her vehicle and dealing with the disruption, expenses, and uncertainty that come with a serious accident—all while she is already navigating the difficult transition of closing her chiropractic practice.





Losing reliable transportation at this particular time has made an already challenging season even more difficult.





We are starting this fundraiser to help Anna Maria get through the months ahead and regain some stability. Donations will help with immediate living expenses, transportation and the cost of replacing her vehicle, expenses associated with closing her chiropractic office, and other necessities as she determines what comes next.





For someone who has spent so much of her life giving to others, asking for help does not come easily.





That is why her friends are asking on her behalf.

If Anna Maria has cared for you, encouraged you, prayed for you, helped you through a difficult time, or simply touched your life with her generosity, this is an opportunity to return some of the kindness she has shown so many others.





No gift is too small. And if you aren't able to give financially, sharing this fundraiser and praying for Anna Maria would mean just as much.





Our hope is to give her some breathing room—to help her replace what was suddenly lost, meet her immediate needs, and move into this next chapter without having to carry every burden alone.





Anna Maria has spent 40 years helping people heal and get back on their feet.





Now we have an opportunity to help her get back on hers.





Thank you for giving, sharing, praying, and surrounding Anna Maria with the same love and generosity she has shown others for so many years.





"Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2