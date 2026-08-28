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Help Displaced Families Affected by Nepal Flood

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristopher Njokuocha

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michealsmile Anthony

Help Displaced Families Affected by Nepal Flood

❤️ Help Displaced Families Affected by the Nepal Floods

My name is Sir Chris, and I am reaching out because I believe that when people are facing a crisis, compassion should not stop at borders.

The devastating floods in Nepal have left families struggling with the loss of homes, belongings, safety, and access to basic necessities. For many displaced families, the immediate needs are simple but urgent: food, clean drinking water, temporary shelter, clothing, hygiene supplies, and medical assistance.

I started this fundraiser because I want to help bring relief to people who are going through one of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Imagine having to leave your home with only what you can carry. Imagine waking up unsure of where your next meal will come from or where your family will sleep that night. For families who have already lost so much, even a small act of kindness can mean everything.

🙏 Your Donation Can Make a Difference

Your contribution will be directed toward relief needs such as:

❤️ Emergency food and clean water

🏠 Temporary shelter and essential supplies

🩺 Medical and hygiene assistance

👕 Clothing and basic necessities

🤝 Support for displaced families as they begin rebuilding

You don't have to donate a large amount to make a difference.

A small donation from one person may provide a meal.

A larger contribution may help provide emergency supplies for a family.

And when many people come together, those small acts of kindness can become something powerful.

Why I'm Asking You to Help

I know there are many causes asking for support, and I don't take your generosity for granted. I'm simply asking you to look at these families not as strangers, but as fellow human beings who need someone to stand with them during a difficult time.

If you are able to donate, thank you.

If you cannot donate, please share this fundraiser with your friends, family, colleagues, and social-media community. Sharing costs nothing and could connect this campaign with someone who is able to help.

Every contribution matters. Every share matters. Every act of compassion matters.

Let's come together to help displaced families find safety, dignity, and hope again. ❤️🇳🇵

Donate if you can. Share if you cannot. Together, we can make a difference.

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