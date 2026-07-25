Help Disabled Seneca Member Build Home

I recently inherited 2 acres of land on Seneca Nation territory. My ultimate dream is to establish a modest, independent shed-home and start a small 2-acre sustainable farm.I live with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD). Because of my disability, I cannot maintain traditional employment and have zero income while I fight my ongoing social security disability appeal. My condition impacts my coordination and executive functioning, meaning I cannot safely clear the heavy trees on this lot by myself, and I cannot afford a private $6,000 contractor.The good news is that town water and an electric pole are right at my property line! I am working with tribal resources to see if we can get volunteer or community help to drop the trees, but I still face the upfront costs of connecting to the grid.I am raising $6000 as a starting goal. This money will go directly toward purchasing a tree clearing contractor, the gravel needed for a stable driveway/shed foundation and paying the initial fees to trench a water line and install an electrical meter box so I can have running water and light.If you believe in helping individuals with developmental disabilities achieve safe, sovereign, independent housing, please consider donating $5, $10, or sharing my link. Thank you! AI Generated due to disability.