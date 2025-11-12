







Help Didar Find Safety and Start a New Life





Hi, my name is Didar, and I am asking for urgent help during an extremely difficult period of my life.





Over the past 3–4 years, I have lost my home, my job, and my ability to build a stable career and future. I am currently in Kazakhstan and feel that I am no longer able to safely live, work, or rebuild my life here.





I have experienced what I believe to be persistent harassment, intimidation, and serious interference with my personal life and ability to work. These experiences have left me feeling unsafe and without a realistic path forward.





I previously lived in the United States and tried to return there, but after my travel plans changed, I was unable to continue my journey and was ultimately forced to return to Kazakhstan. Since then, my situation has become increasingly difficult.





I am now hoping to leave the CIS region and reach a safer country where I can seek appropriate humanitarian or immigration assistance, find stability, work legally, and begin rebuilding my life.





I am raising funds to help cover the immediate costs of travel, accommodation, food, documentation, legal/immigration assistance, and relocation to a safer place.





Any amount, no matter how small, would make a meaningful difference. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also help me tremendously.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. I am simply hoping for the opportunity to reach a safe place and have a chance to rebuild my life.





My kaspi card number:





I also created e-wallet:





Currently, I am in Kazakhstan and I cannot use the gofund me in Kazakhstan thus I have indicated the old address of brooklyn in the profile, , where my last home had been left.









Family did the most to steal the check





= please direct the check into my account or card :





Please transfer the check into my account/





BIK:CASPKZKA





KZ30722C000015177983





АО Kaspi Bank





Account number: KZ30722C000015177983





Didar Sarsenov









Card number:4400430257722063









Help is needed



















