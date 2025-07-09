Help Diane Hudson Fight Cancer and Keep Her Home

Diane Hudson has spent more than a decade building something meaningful—her own cleaning business, grown through hard work, early mornings, and a deep commitment to doing things the right way. For over ten years she showed up for her clients and her community, the kind of person who never hesitated to help someone in need.

Today, Diane is the one who needs help.

She is battling stage 4 lung cancer and stage 2 throat cancer. The disease and the treatment that follows have taken her strength and made it impossible for her to work. Stepping away from the business she built has been one of the hardest parts of this fight. The bills, however, have not stopped. Mortgage payments, utilities, and the everyday care of her dogs and cat continue whether she can work or not.

Diane has always been a fighter and a giver. Now she is facing the reality that medical costs and basic living expenses are mounting faster than she can manage alone. Every contribution will go directly toward keeping her home secure, the lights on, her animals cared for, and the medical support she needs while she focuses on treatment and recovery.

If you are able to give—whether it’s $10, $50, or whatever feels right—you will be standing beside a woman who has spent her life standing beside others. Thank you for helping Diane through this chapter.



