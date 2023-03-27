Help Destiny Faith - Medical Care in San Diego

I'm raising funds for my daughter Destiny Faith Sablan Palacios, who is currently being seen at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego. Let me begin to share her journey.





She had her 1st major open-heart surgery when she was 7 years old. She had another surgery completed a few days after she turned 9 years old to correct her narrow airways. She is currently 11 years old & has made so much progress. She has excelled in her school and is very active in clubs. She was able to join teams for soccer and softball. She is such an active young girl and loves playing sports. She hopes to get help she needs and to feel better so she can return home to her family and friends.





Destiny hasn't been feeling well since early this year, which is the reason why we are back in San Diego. Our family traveled from Saipan to support her through this difficult time. About four months before we left, a devastating Super Typhoon Sinlaku hit our home island, Saipan. We are all recovery back home and it hasn't been easy for our family. We're facing medical expenses and the costs of being away from home, while Destiny receives the care she needs.





Destiny will have some tests and procedures done at Rady Children’s Hospital, this month of September. We have been in San Diego since August 9, 2026 and are unsure of how long we will be in San Diego. We are hoping to find the reason behind Destiny feeling unwell. Destiny has come a long way with all her surgeries and recovering really well. She is one tough girl and will continue to fight.





Your support would mean so much to us during this time. Thank you for standing with Destiny and our family.