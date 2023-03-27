Help Derek find employment.

My name is Derek and I live in Maine. I grew up in a dysfunctional family and was sexually, physically and emotionally abused and was kicked out of home at 13 years old by stepfather for piercing my ear and turned to alcohol and drugs at age 14 to hide my pain when I should of sought out professional help, and I ended up living in the woods for 3 months before the start of my freshman year in High-School and because of my upbringing I did not fit in well at High-School and got involved with other students who didn't take education serious and I ended up skipping school to smoke Marijuana with other students, which progressed into narcotic abuse by 17 years old and I dropped out of High-School 6 months before graduation and started shoplifting food to survive, which lead to me serving around 10 years in and out of county jails along with 3 prison sentences until the Courts finally gave me a break by sending me to a drug rehab in 2010 and I've been clean/sober ever since, but my extensive record of shoplifting has greatly hindered employment opportunities and I would take any monies donated to buy a vehicle and find a job outside area in which I live, especially when there are little to no jobs available to me in the Capital, and I don't want people to donate to me because they feel bad and I'm sure others have grown up in much worse circumstances, but I'm stuck in a hole it seems with no way out because of the poor choices I made beginning as a teenager, but I'm 46 now and haven't been in any trouble for almost 15 years and I don't want money for free and will pay everyone back as soon as I find a job, but between my record and having no transportation I haven't been successful in finding employment in 6 years and I've applied everywhere on Indeed.com to no avail. Thank you for your time and consideration.





-Derek Baker