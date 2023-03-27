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Help Debbie Find a Home and Build a New Beginning

GoalKSh 810,000 KES
RaisedKSh 0 KES

Fundraiser created byDebbie Oyolla

Help Debbie Find a Home and Build a New Beginning


My name is Debbie, and I am reaching out with humility and hope to ask for your support.

Right now, I do not have a home of my own. I have tried looking for help in different places, but despite my efforts, I have not yet received the help I need. I am reaching out through this fundraiser because I am hoping that kind and compassionate people will help me get back on my feet.

I am raising KSh 810,000 to help me secure a safe place to live, obtain essential household items, and start a small poultry business that can give me a sustainable source of income.

🏠 Housing — KSh 400,000

My most urgent need is a safe and stable place to live. These funds will help me with rent, deposit, and other costs involved in securing suitable accommodation.

🛏️ Household Items — KSh 110,000

I will use these funds to purchase basic necessities for my home, including bedding, cooking utensils, furniture, and other essential household items.

🐔 Poultry Business — KSh 300,000

I want to use part of the funds to start a poultry business. This will help me purchase birds, prepare a suitable poultry structure, buy feeders and drinkers, provide feed and vaccinations, and meet other startup needs.

Starting this business is very important to me because I want to create my own source of income and gradually become financially independent.

❤️ Please Help Me Start Again

I am not asking for luxury. I am asking for a chance to have a safe place to live and an opportunity to build a better future through honest work.

I have searched for help and tried different avenues, but I have not yet been successful. I am therefore asking anyone who is able to support me to please consider donating or sharing my fundraiser.

Every contribution matters. Whether you give KSh 100, KSh 500, KSh 1,000, or more, your support will bring me one step closer to my goal.

If you are unable to donate, please share this campaign with your family, friends, church, community, and social-media contacts. A simple share could help my story reach someone who can make a difference.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for every donation, every share, every prayer, and every word of encouragement.

Your kindness could help me find a home, start a livelihood, and begin again.

With sincere gratitude,

Debbie

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