Help Debbie and David

I'm raising money for some previous neighbors of mine, Debbie and David. They took great care of us when we lived next to them, and now I want to try and return the favor.





David has had a lot of health issues in the past several years, which has put them in a major financial bind. Recently he ended up back in the hospital, unresponsive. Debbie is taking time off work to be there with him, which means she doesn't get paid.





I just want to ease that financial burden for them if possible. Your support would mean so much to them during this difficult time.