Help Dazz Get Back on His Feet

I never imagined I would be in a position where I would have to publicly ask for financial help, but right now I need to put my pride aside and be honest about what I am going through.

My financial situation changed very quickly after I lost the income I had been depending on from my work in the United States. At this time, the only income I have remaining is from my job here in Indonesia.

I am extremely grateful that I am still working, and I am doing everything I can to rebuild and become financially stable again. Unfortunately, my current income is not enough to immediately cover everything while I recover from losing my other source of income.

I am raising $1,500 as temporary assistance with my essential living expenses so I can stay afloat while continuing to work and rebuild.

What the funds will help cover

The $1,500 will primarily go toward:

Housing and living expenses Food and groceries Transportation to work and daily necessities Phone, utilities, and essential bills A small emergency cushion for unexpected necessities

This is not something I ever expected to have to do. Anyone who knows me knows that I normally try to handle things myself, work through problems, and find a solution.

Having to admit that I cannot handle everything alone right now has been incredibly humbling.

There have been moments where I have felt overwhelmed and scared about how I am going to get through everything, but I am not giving up. I am still working. I am still trying. I am still doing everything within my power to rebuild my life and get myself back into a stable position.

I am simply asking for a little help getting through this difficult chapter.

Whether you are able to give $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, or anything else, every contribution will make a difference.

And if you cannot donate, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, or social network would help tremendously.

My goal is not to depend on anyone long-term. I just need some breathing room while I continue working my way forward.

Thank you to every person who donates, shares this fundraiser, reaches out to me, checks on me, or simply keeps me in their thoughts.

It means more to me than I can fully express.

Thank you for helping me get back on my feet.

Other ways to help

PayPal:

https://www.paypal.me/DasmineReddish

Zelle:

Dasmine.reddish@icloud.com

CashApp:

https://cash.app/$CindafellaDazz







