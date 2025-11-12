Help David Complete Required Academic Steps

My name is David, and I am an international student working hard to continue building my future in the U.S. Right now, I need help covering two required steps for the next stage of my academic and professional journey: the PTE Core exam and the WES credential evaluation for my academic transcripts. These are not optional expenses for me. They are necessary requirements, and because of a sudden shift in my family’s finances back home, I am currently short on the funds needed to move forward.