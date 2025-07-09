Help Daniel's Family Bring Premature Twins Home

My friend Daniel Ojonugwa Noel and his wife welcomed premature twins after an emergency delivery at 33 weeks. It has been a very difficult journey. They were referred from one hospital to another before Garki Hospital finally accepted them and gave the babies the care they desperately needed.





By God's grace, both babies survived and were discharged on Saturday. But they are still in the hospital. The only reason they have not gone home is because of the outstanding hospital bill.





Noel has already paid a significant amount, sacrificing everything he could to keep his wife and babies alive. Despite his efforts, the bills kept increasing every day. As of today, the outstanding balance is still about N1,570,000, and until it is cleared, the family cannot take their babies home.





It is heartbreaking to see babies who have been declared fit to go home still in the hospital simply because their parents cannot afford the remaining bill. I am humbly appealing for help so that Daniel's family can finally bring their twins home.