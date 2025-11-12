At 76, Daniel Is Losing His Home of 43 Years

At 76 years old, Daniel is facing removal from the Oregon coast home where he lived for 43 years. After a complicated legal dispute involving probate, property title and a family trust, he was forced to represent himself because he could not afford an attorney.

Despite having no legal training, Daniel filed more than 40 legal documents and kept his case alive long enough to reach the Oregon Court of Appeals. Now, however, he urgently needs help.

Daniel has no savings, no backup home and no family nearby who can take him in. He also faces health challenges that make homelessness especially dangerous.

Funds raised will help provide emergency housing, food, medication and basic living expenses while also helping Daniel retain a qualified appellate attorney.

Daniel isn't asking donors to decide his case. He's asking for the chance to stay safe, be properly represented, and have his appeal fairly heard.

Any donation—or simply sharing his story—can make a difference.







