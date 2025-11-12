Help Daniel Find Shelter and Fight for Justice

I'm 76 years old. For 43 years, I lived in the same house on the Oregon coast, since 1983. I raised my whole life there. Every wall, every board, every inch of that property had my hands and my history in it.





That home is now gone. A judge signed an order authorizing the sheriff to remove me from the property I called home for over four decades. I did not lose it through anything I did wrong. I lost it while fighting, alone, as a self-represented senior citizen, against a professional law firm I could never afford to match.





Right now, my most urgent need is simple and immediate: I need somewhere safe to be. I am 76 years old, living with real health challenges, including diabetes that does not forgive stress or missed meals, and this has been one of the hardest weeks of my life. I do not have savings. I do not have a backup home. I do not have family nearby to take me in.





I also need help fighting this in appellate court. I cannot afford a lawyer, and I cannot do this alone anymore. Your support would mean everything, it would give me shelter, stability, and a real chance at justice.





Thank you for standing with me.