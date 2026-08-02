Help Dad's Camaro Dream Come True

My father is a retired Navy veteran and machinist who spent his life working hard to support his children and family. After getting sick, he received a kidney and pancreas transplant 19 years ago. My mother passed away about 7 years ago, and since then, my father has lived alone. These days, his true joy comes from talking to his kids and going on long drives.





His dream is to do those drives in a Camaro, a shiny new one, or a nice preowned car. It's something he's always wanted, and I'd love to make that happen for him.





Right now, I'm supporting a young family myself and don't have the extra money to cover this on my own. I'm committed to putting in whatever I can, but I need help closing the gap. Whatever we don't raise together, I'll do my best to make up the difference.





If you're able to help make a retired veteran's dream come true, your support would mean so much to my father and to our whole family. Thank you for standing with us.