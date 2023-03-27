Help Dad Get the Dental Care He Needs

My father is in a lot of pain and needs dental work right away. He's on disability with a limited income, and he can't afford the care he needs on his own.





He volunteers his time at food banks and shows God's love to people in need. He helps so many people in any way he can. He's the kind of person who gives and never asks for anything in return.





Now he's the one who needs help, and he would never ask for it himself. I'm reaching out on his behalf because he deserves to be taken care of too. Thank you for standing with my dad.