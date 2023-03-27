Help Dad Get a Full Health Checkup

My dad is 75 years old and has been complaining about pain and lumps in his body. He's the best dad ever and has sacrificed everything for us, but I don't have the money to help him get the medical care he needs. I'm crying every day watching him in pain, unable to do anything about it.





I'm raising money to help him get a full package checkup, his eyes, his health, and to have those lumps on his body looked at. He deserves to know what's going on and to get the care he needs.





I'm humbly asking for your help, whether through a prayer or a donation. Your support would mean so much to my dad and to me.