Help Dad Come Home to Memphis

My name is Comella Vassar. My daddy, Clydus Irvin, has stage four kidney cancer and is in his last stage. He's at Southeast Methodist Hospital in Dallas, Texas, in hospice care, in tremendous pain and suffering.





My daddy is a father of four children and nine grandchildren. He could leave us any day now.





I'm asking for help to get my daddy shipped back home to Memphis, Tennessee, where he's originally from. This way, his children and grandchildren can visit his grave site when he passes away.





Any donation can go a long way. Thank you, and God bless you.