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Help Crystal in her time of need

Goal$2,800 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCrystal Sienna

Help Crystal in her time of need

Hello, my name is Crystal. I have one son and one ESA. 

In 2019 I had an accident that left me with traumatic brain injury. Since then my health has declined and everyday life has become very difficult. I have been dealing with a lot of my health related illnesses sense a teenager but some of them just got worse sense 2019. I also live with chronic neck and back problems, fibromyalgia, arthritis, and heart and blood pressure issues that cause me to faint when I stand. Last year I had back surgery that was unsuccessful, and I now need neck surgery.

Because of my health I am unable to work and live alone on a very limited fixed income. I take 20+ medications daily and attend frequent medical appointments. For all my physical health problems and also mental health problems. Daily life is hard — I lost over 120lbs due to medical issues, and currently have nothing that fits.I also don’t eat much because some medications I take make it hard for me to eat.

so, not only do I deal with physical problems but I suffer from mental health issues. My depressions been worse sense my accident . And my social anxiety as well because I get nervous about, how people will look at me.

I’m urgently needing to raise $2.000 for essentials:

• Wheelchair for mobility( my insurance I have does not provide me a script for one ) I am still looking at free sites but haven’t had any luck.

• Shower chair and handheld shower head to prevent falls( Shower is when I’m the absolute worst, because of the heat and me standing for to long. It makes me faint. I have had numerous ER visit for this. So, What I do now , I will sit on the floor of the tub )

• Car repairs - rotors, brakes, wipers - to get to medical appointments. I have three a wk. Sometimes it’ll be more. An it’s important to attend them all to manage my health issues. I try to do virtual as much as I can for now. But not all doctors allow it, especially sense everything I need to be seen for, I need to be checked in person.Also,I’ve tried the insurance based rides they provide, and they only provide for the elderly which I’m not.

• Clothing basics - shoes, pants, shirts, socks, sweaters, and a winter jacket. I have a very limited amount of items that I was able to get from the clothing pantry, everything else is all large, extra large, and even my shoes are wide from the weight, so they are to wide for me now.

I also care for my small dog Stuart, my emotional support animal of almost 8 years, and need a little help with dog food and a warm bed for him, and Just a few essentials he needs. I go to an animal food bank, but I always run out the last week of the month.

No matter the amount, anything will be appreciated. If you can't donate, sharing my fundraiser means a great deal.

Thank you so much for reading and for any support.

Crystal


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