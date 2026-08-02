Help Cremate My Grandmother Elizabeth

My grandmother Elizabeth was born on December 10th, 1928 of ( 97 ) passed away peacefully at home in her sleep. She was a proud mother of five, three girls and two boys. A grandmother to three great grand children. She was sister, aunt, and friend to so many people. Many people enjoyed positive, spunky personality and a genuine, unique smile that touched everyone she met. She is with God now.





I'm raising money to help cover the cost of her cremation. Thank you for standing with us. God Bless 🙏🏻





Amen.