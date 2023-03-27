Help Cover My Brother's Assisted Living Costs

My brother is 70 years old. In June, he suffered a debilitating stroke and has been placed in an assisted living facility. While we work to set up Medicaid coverage, it takes about three months for that process to go through. In the meantime, he doesn't have enough to cover the costs on his own, so my family and I have been sharing the expense.





We're raising money to help bridge this gap during these next few months while Medicaid is being processed. Any donations would be greatly appreciated and would help ease the burden on our family as we support him through this time.





Thank you for standing with us.