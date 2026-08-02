Help Cover Legal Fees for Dubai Bank Dispute

Hi, my name is Arinze and I'm raising funds to cover legal fees in a dispute with my bank in Dubai.

In 2024, Mashreq Bank credited funds to my account that they later flagged as duplicate transactions and reversed. What started as a technical banking correction has since escalated into a legal matter that I'm working to resolve properly, with the guidance of a lawyer.

This situation has also affected my visa status in the UAE, since resolving the bank matter is a necessary step before I can move forward with my residency here. Legal representation isn't cheap, and this has put real strain on me financially while I try to clear it the right way and get back on stable footing.

Any support big or small goes directly toward legal fees and resolving this so I can move forward with my life and business here in Dubai. Thank you for reading, and for any help you're able to give.