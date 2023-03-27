Help Corie Walsh and the Walsh family

Corie Walsh, an Illinois’s mother of her own four children became under distress will communicating with family her feelings about the Lindsey Clancy’s trail. Corie during this time was also suffering from,her own postpartum depression; during this conversation things would take a drastic turn because it would be during this time Walsh, what after her own episode from suffering from postpartum psychosis during this discussion with the family frame where she would have later became possessed, into thinking, her newly born child was possessed in the antichrist himself she remarked, calling him the devil, during her mental breakdown. Walsh before this was a great mother and actively involved in her children’s life, and her community, while servicing here local our local church of Frankfurt, Illinois. During this dispute, Miss Walsh also tried to take her own life, convinced that she too was possessed. Please, let’s work together and wrap our arms around this struggling family of six. let’s stand in arms by our brothers and sisters, and they have stood before us. Let’s help this struggling Mother get through this hard time. No one could imagine the pain and trauma she is going through. Let’s pray and hold this family close in our hearts in our community not only our city or state. Our country is facing depressive times food shortages murder rates through the roof we have to come together in Jesus name and pray for one another amen