Help Corey and Layla Rebuild

My name is Corey. I'm currently rebuilding my life and dealing with my trauma after an attempt at taking my life. I'm in recovery and trying to stay positive and keep my faith strong. My dog Layla needs me and she is a main part besides God at what is keeping me going. Im continuing on my journey staying positive and trying to create a brighter future for us.





Right now, I'm behind on rent and bills. The state has no grants available, and I'm going to be without a home soon. I'm filling out as many job applications as I can and praying something comes through.





I'm praying for God to walk with me through this. Your support would mean so much as I work to get back on solid ground. Thank you for standing with me.