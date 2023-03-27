HELP CLEAN SALARY ADVANCE OF 485,000

Please Help Me Clear My KSh 485,000 Salary Advance and Get a Second Chance





I am making this appeal because I have reached a point where I genuinely need help, including from people I have never met.





I want to start by being completely honest about what happened.





I received a salary advance, and I made a very serious mistake. I used the money to gamble on Aviator, hoping that I would win and recover financially. Instead, I lost the money.





I am deeply ashamed and regret the decision. I take full responsibility for it. I know that I caused this problem myself, and I am not trying to make excuses.





The amount I now need to clear is KSh 485,000.





I am asking well-wishers to help me clear this debt so that I can stabilize my finances and continue working and earning approximately KSh 20,000 per month.





I understand that asking strangers for KSh 485,000 is a very big request. I am therefore not expecting one person to carry this burden. If many people contribute whatever they can afford, I hope that together we can reach the target.





Even KSh 50, KSh 100, KSh 500 or KSh 1,000 would mean something to me. If you cannot contribute, sharing this fundraiser could be just as valuable because it may reach someone who is able to help.





I also understand that people have a right to question my story before giving their hard-earned money. I am willing to provide reasonable evidence of the salary advance and the amount outstanding to genuine potential donors, while protecting sensitive information such as my ID number, PINs, passwords and account details.





I am not asking anyone to ignore the mistake I made. I am asking for a chance to recover from it.





Most importantly, I have decided that I will not gamble again to try to recover what I lost. I want to earn my way forward, manage my finances responsibly and rebuild the trust I have lost.





If you are able to help, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If you cannot, please consider sharing this appeal.





My target is KSh 485,000.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and may God bless everyone who supports me, shares my appeal or simply wishes me well.