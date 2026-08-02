Help Christopher Build His Trading Career

My name is Christopher, and for the past three years I have been dedicated to learning and developing my skills in financial markets and trading.

Trading is something I have taken seriously and want to pursue as a career. I have spent a significant amount of time studying the markets, practicing my strategy, backtesting, and learning from my mistakes.

During my practice, I managed to grow a simulated $10,000 trading account to a peak of approximately $230,000. The account is currently around $155,000. These are demo-account results and not real-money profits, but this experience has motivated me to continue working toward becoming a disciplined and consistent trader.

I am now raising $5,000 to help me take the next step. The funds will help me obtain initial trading capital and a trading monitor, along with some of the basic resources I need to continue developing my career.

My goal is not to promise anyone guaranteed returns. I am simply asking for support to help me pursue something I have spent the last three years working toward.

Every contribution, no matter how small, would make a difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also mean a lot to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting my journey.