Help Christina and Her Three Dogs

I'm raising money to support Christina Richardson, a hardworking independent contractor who works as a human remains transporter. Christina is dependable and compassionate, and she puts in the effort every single day to support herself and her three beloved dogs.





Despite how hard Christina works, difficult circumstances have left her without a permanent home. Right now, Christina is living in a car with her dogs.





Christina's situation is urgent, and she needs help securing stable housing so she and her dogs can have a safe place to stay. Your support would mean so much to Christina and her three companions during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with her.