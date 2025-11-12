Help Christian with Daily Living Expenses

My name is Christian Ceja, and I’m reaching out to ask for a little help with my daily expenses.

Right now, I’m going through a difficult financial period, and keeping up with basic necessities has become a real challenge. Things like food, transportation, bills, and other everyday expenses can quickly add up, and I’m doing my best to stay on top of everything.

I’m not asking for anything extravagant. I’m simply hoping to receive enough support to get through this difficult time and have some breathing room while I work toward becoming more financially stable.

Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean a great deal to me. If you’re not able to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also be incredibly helpful.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for any support you’re able to give. I truly appreciate it.