Help Chris's Mother Stay by His Side

Chris Knapp, a heavy haul truck driver, was driving a load to Texas when he suffered a massive heart attack and stroke in Oklahoma. He's now at Norman Regional Hospital in Norman, OK, receiving care.





Chris's mother has come up from Florida to be with him during this critical time. She's staying in a hotel in Norman, but her funds are running low. Without help, she'll be forced to return to Florida and leave Chris alone in the hospital, something she doesn't want to do.





We're raising money to help cover her hotel costs and daily expenses while she stays close to Chris. Any money not used by her will go towards Chris’ medical expenses. Your support, whether it's a few dollars or more, will help keep a mother by her son's side when he needs her most.



