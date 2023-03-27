



Help Chris Recover $4,015 in Bail Fees After Charges Were Dropped

Hello friends, family, and community members,

I am reaching out for support during a very difficult financial situation. Recently, I was involved in an incident in Modesto where I hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Following the incident, I was wrongly arrested by the Modesto Police Department and processed into jail.

To secure my release and return home to my family, I had to pay $4,015 out-of-pocket for bail.

Since my arrest, justice was served regarding the allegation: all criminal charges against me were officially dropped. I committed no crime, and the legal system determined that criminal charges were not warranted.

However, because bail fees are non-refundable through standard bail processes, I filed a formal claim with the City of Modesto to be reimbursed for the $4,015 I lost due to the wrongful arrest. Unfortunately, the city rejected my claim, leaving me completely out of pocket for an expense caused by an improper arrest.

Being suddenly out $4,015 has placed an overwhelming financial burden on my household. Right now, this unexpected strain has left me unable to pay my rent and cover basic living expenses.

How Your Support Helps:

Goal: $4,015 (to directly offset the bail costs that caused this hardship) Immediate Use: Paying overdue rent and stabilizing monthly expenses while I recover from this setback.

If you are able to donate any amountâ€”no matter how smallâ€”it would mean the world to me and help me get back on my feet. If you aren't able to give right now, sharing this campaign with your network would also be a huge help.

Thank you so much for your time, kindness, and support.

Sincerely, Chris