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Help Chris fight Lung Cancer

Goal$500,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristopher Bouldin

Help Chris fight Lung Cancer

My name is Christopher, and I'm asking for your help during the hardest fight of my life.

Not long ago, I was diagnosed with lung cancer. That one diagnosis changed everything overnight. Instead of spending my time working and being present with my family, I've spent it in waiting rooms, going through tests, and trying to process what this means for my life and the people I love most.

My doctors have laid out a treatment plan that includes both chemotherapy and surgery. It's my best chance at beating this and getting my health back. But the cost of this care is enormous my treatment is expected to cost around $500,000, and that is far beyond what I can afford on my own.

This has taken so much from me already. Time with my family. The ability to work and provide the way I used to. Simple, ordinary days that I never thought to be grateful for until they were gone. What I want more than anything is to get through this treatment and get back to the people who matter most to me — to be present, to be well, to be there for my family again.

I've never had to ask for help like this before. It isn't easy putting this out into the world. But cancer doesn't wait, and neither can I. That's why I'm turning to you.

Any amount you're able to give $5, $50, $500 goes directly toward my chemotherapy and surgery. And if giving isn't possible right now, sharing my story with others could still make all the difference.

I'm holding on to hope. Hope that with this treatment, I'll beat this disease and get back to my family and my work. Your kindness, whatever form it takes, is helping carry me there.

Thank you for reading my story, and thank you, truly, for anything you're able to do.

With gratitude and hope,

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