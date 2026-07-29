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Help Chris "Direct D" Ruff Get Home

Goal$14,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byYoutube Family

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amanda Gilroy

Help Chris "Direct D" Ruff Get Home

Help Chris "Direct D" Ruff Get Home While He Fights His Case


Chris Ruff, known to many online as Direct D, is currently being held in jail and needs $14,000 to secure his bond so he can return home and properly prepare his legal defense.


Chris maintains his innocence and disputes the allegations against him. According to Chris and those close to him, the criminal charges arose after a relationship ended and a dispute with a drifter escalated into a legal battle. Because the case is still pending, the facts will ultimately be determined through the court process.


Regardless of where someone stands on the allegations, every person deserves the opportunity to work with their attorney, gather evidence, and participate in their defense while out on bond whenever the court permits it. Being incarcerated before trial can make that process significantly more difficult.


The funds raised through this campaign will be used solely toward posting Chris's bond and helping him navigate the legal process. Any additional funds will go toward legal expenses and related costs associated with his defense.


If you know Chris personally or have followed him over the years, we ask that you consider donating whatever you can. If you're unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.


Every donation, no matter the size, brings Chris one step closer to getting home and having the opportunity to fight his case from outside of jail.


Thank you for your support, and remember, if you are unable to donate monetarily, please consider watching his videos and sharing them with others.

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