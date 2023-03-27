Help Charlotte See Again

Charlotte is my dog, and she means everything to me. She has diabetes, and it's taken her sight, the vet thinks cataracts are the cause. I haven't been able to get her in yet, but I'm determined to find out what can be done to help her see again.





She still wants to play, but it's getting so difficult for her now. She doesn't want to give up, and neither do I. Every time I see her struggle, I can't stop crying. I live on disability, and my funds are limited. I'm not able to give her the care she deserves, and that breaks my heart.





Charlotte is the greatest dog. I'm raising funds for cataract surgery so I can give her vision back and help her live the life she wants to live. Your donation would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with Charlotte and me.