Help Charles Reffitt Obtain Legal Representation

My name is Charles Reffitt, and I am a single father raising twin daughters in Pike County, Kentucky.

Over the past several years, I have experienced a series of events that have dramatically changed my life and left me struggling financially and personally. I am raising funds to obtain qualified legal representation so that an attorney can independently review what happened and determine whether my constitutional rights were violated.

In 2024, I divorced my former wife. We were both employed by Walmart at the time. I later learned that allegations had reportedly been made to Walmart portraying me as a serial killer who was killing women who looked like my former wife. I was subsequently banned from Walmart and attempted to determine why and what information had been provided about me.

During approximately the same period, I experienced an incident involving my former wife that I believed placed me in serious danger. I escaped and contacted the Pikeville Police Department for assistance.

Instead of receiving the help I expected, I was arrested and charged with several criminal offenses that I maintained I did not commit. I spent approximately one year on an ankle monitor while the case proceeded.

The case eventually went to trial, and I was found NOT GUILTY of all criminal charges.

Although the criminal case ended in acquittal, I believe there are serious unanswered questions concerning the circumstances surrounding the investigation, arrest, prosecution, and treatment I received.

I have concerns about the accuracy and origin of information provided to law enforcement and prosecutors. I also became aware of relationships involving people connected to the proceedings that I believe deserve independent review.

I also received a Domestic Violence Order during this period. The DVO document I have states "no findings of fact." I have concerns about the circumstances and procedures surrounding that order and the related family-court proceedings.

I have additional concerns regarding my interactions with Pikeville police, including whether certain telephone calls were recorded and whether records exist that could establish what occurred.

Rather than relying solely on my own account, I hired a private investigator to investigate portions of the matter. I have collected court records, records documenting my acquittals, the DVO, police-related documentation, Walmart-related communications, and other evidence.

Why I Need Your Help

I have contacted attorneys and civil-rights organizations seeking someone willing to independently review the evidence. I currently do not have an attorney representing me.

I am seeking an attorney experienced in:

Federal civil-rights litigation; 42 U.S.C. §1983 claims; Police misconduct; Malicious prosecution; Wrongful arrest or detention; Due-process violations; and Governmental liability.

I am not asking donors to decide who is right or wrong. I am asking for help obtaining qualified legal representation so that the evidence can be independently reviewed and, if appropriate, legal action can be pursued.

How the Funds Will Be Used

My initial fundraising goal is $25,000.

Funds will be used for expenses such as:

Attorney retainer and legal fees; Obtaining court records and transcripts; Private-investigator expenses; Document and evidence review; Expert consultation when necessary; Filing and litigation expenses; and Other reasonable expenses directly related to pursuing legal representation and evaluating potential claims.

If the amount raised exceeds what is ultimately needed for legal expenses, I will provide an update explaining how the remaining funds will be handled consistent with the platform's rules and applicable law.

Why This Matters to Me

The consequences of these events have been devastating.

I have experienced significant employment and financial losses and believe my reputation has been seriously damaged. I have lost things that I worked for over many years.

Most importantly, I am a father. I am trying to rebuild my life and provide a stable future for my twin daughters.

I am not asking anyone to harass, threaten, or confront anyone involved in my situation. I am asking for help obtaining legal counsel and allowing the evidence to speak for itself.

My Promise

I will continue to pursue this matter through lawful channels.

I will provide documentation to qualified attorneys and investigators and cooperate with any legitimate review of the evidence.

If an attorney determines that I do not have a viable case, I will respect that conclusion. What I want is an opportunity for the facts to be independently examined by someone qualified to evaluate them.

Every donation, regardless of size, will help me take another step toward obtaining the legal assistance I need.

If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser is just as meaningful.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me and my daughters during an extremely difficult chapter of our lives.

Thank you,

Charles Reffitt