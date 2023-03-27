Help Chariots of Fire Church Rebuild

Help Us Give Our Church a Place to Worship Again ❤️

I’m asking for help for someone very close to my heart — my father-in-law, Pastor R.A. Duke, and the congregation of Chariots of Fire Church at 700 South Madison Street.

For Pastor Duke, this church has never simply been a building. It is a place where people come when they are hurting. It is a place where people pray, worship, find hope, and hear about the love of God. It is a place that has always tried to give back to the community, even though it is a small church with limited resources.

Unfortunately, the church has been left with major repairs after the insurance company determined that it would not provide additional funds from the policy. There is still so much work that needs to be done.

The heartbreaking part is that they haven't stopped having church.

Even with unfinished walls and the building still needing major repairs, Pastor Duke and the congregation continue to gather together and worship. They continue to open their doors because they believe that people still need God, still need prayer, and still need a place where they can come and feel welcome.

But they need our help.

The church currently needs approximately:

Flooring — $8,500

Ceiling grid and tiles — $12,500

Drywall — $7,000

Front doors — cost still being determined

That's at least $28,000 in repairs, before the cost of the new doors.

I know there are many people asking for help right now, and I know not everyone is in a position to give. But if you can help, even $5, $10, $20, or whatever you can spare, it can make a difference when we all come together.

Maybe you've been blessed by Pastor Duke. Maybe this church has prayed for you or someone you love. Maybe you've walked through those doors during a difficult time in your life. Or maybe you simply believe that a small church doing good things in its community deserves a helping hand.

Today, we are asking you to be that helping hand.

We aren't asking for money to make this church fancy. We're asking for help making it safe, functional, and whole again so that Pastor Duke and this congregation can continue doing what they have been called to do — serve people, spread God's word, pray for those who need it, and bring hope into people's lives.

If you can't donate, please don't think that means you can't help.

Please share this fundraiser.

One share could reach the person who is able to make a difference.

From our family and everyone at Chariots of Fire Church, thank you for reading our story, praying for us, sharing our fundraiser, and helping us get one step closer to having a place we can worship in again.

❤️ No donation is too small. No prayer is too small. No act of kindness is too small.

God bless you for standing with us. 🙏