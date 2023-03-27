Help Celina Marie Fight Huntington's Disease.

Support Celina Marie & Her Family's Journey Through Huntington's Disease

Celina Marie is a devoted single mother in Kansas City, Missouri, raising her two children, Faith and Quinn, while facing the daily challenges of Huntington's disease. This progressive condition has taken away her ability to stand and walk on her own, and it continues to affect her memory and cognitive function.

As Celina's needs grow, so does the weight on her family. Mobility aids, in-home care, medical appointments, and the everyday costs of raising two children, all while managing a disease that shows no mercy , have become overwhelming for her to carry alone.

We're asking for your support to help ease this burden. Funds raised will go directly toward:

Medical care and equipment (wheelchair, mobility aids, home modifications)

In-home caregiving support

Everyday living expenses for Faith and Quinn

Any additional needs that arise as Celina's condition progresses

Celina has given so much of herself to her children. Now it's our turn to show up for her family. No amount is too small , your generosity, whether through a donation or simply sharing this campaign, can make a real difference in their lives.

Thank you for taking the time to read Celina's story and for any support you're able to give.